Raymond has made a trio of college trips
Friendly wide receiver Daniel Raymond has been able to see three different schools to get a better feel for what they have to offer. How did the high school football season go overall?“As a team, w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news