Q&A with St. John's College wide receiver DJ Linkins
Maryland Varsity caught up with St. John's College wide receiver DJ Linkins in this article now!What were your initial thoughts when the football season was postponed until the spring?“My first tho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news