Q&A with Howard safety Justin Nketia
Maryland Varsity caught up with Howard safety Justin Nketia in this article now!How has everything with the football season been going so far? “The season has started well. Our team here at Howard ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news