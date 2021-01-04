Proctor sees greatness ahead
Magruder defensive back Andre Proctor is confident in what his team can achieve this season and that includes his team playing great football. What were your initial thoughts when the football seas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news