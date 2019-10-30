News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Proctor eyes Wheaton

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Magruder defensive back Andre Proctor has respect for their next foe in Wheaton but will be coming in confident. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“This season has been ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}