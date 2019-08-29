News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Powell talks Southern

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Glen Burnie wide receiver Elyjha Powell is working hard to prepare himself this off-season for their opener against Southern.How has the preparation been going for this upcoming season?“It’s been a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}