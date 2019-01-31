Pitts already going hard
Glen Burnie linebacker Jaquan Pitts is ready to do more on the gridiron and it shows with his busy off-season schedule of workouts. How did the high school football season go overall?“The season di...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news