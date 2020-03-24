News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Piedrahita feels hard work is paying off

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Blake offensive lineman Christian Piedrahita believes that the hard work he has consistently put in continues to pay off with his skills as a football player. How did the high school football seaso...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}