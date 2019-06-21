One college after Jhair Powell the most
Surrattsville defensive back Jhair Powell mentioned one college that has been showing him more attention than others on the recruiting front. What have you been doing as of late with off-season wor...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news