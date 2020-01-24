Oliver recaps dominating season
St. Vincent Pallotti defensive end Jeron Oliver was thrilled with how his team dominated during the course of the 2019 football season. How did the high school football season go overall?“The seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news