Offers coming in for Octavian Smith Jr.
Paint Branch quarterback Octavian Smith Jr. has worked hard in the off-season and it has paid off in the form of a number of scholarship offers. What have you been doing as of late with workouts?“T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news