Nored is a sought after quarterback
St. Mary's Ryken running back Trevor Nored has proven to be a dependable playmaker behind center and more college coaches continue to take notice. How did the high school football season go overall...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news