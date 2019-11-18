News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Myers has shined this fall

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

North Point wide receiver Kroy Myers stepped up his game this fall and proved to be tough to slow down in the passing game.How has the football season been going overall at this point?“The season h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}