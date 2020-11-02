Morgan not backing down from work
Bishop McNamara defensive tackle Devin Morgan is not letting a change of plans in the football season from stopping him in his grind to improve.What were your initial thoughts when the football sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news