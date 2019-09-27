Moreno talks rivals from Bel Air
C. Milton Wright running back Kris Moreno knows that they have a challenge on the schedule next against Bel Air.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“So far, it’s been good...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news