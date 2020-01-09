News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

More sports ahead for Dugas

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

St. James quarterback Jacob Dugas will have little down following the football season as he will be competing in wrestling and lacrosse over the next few months. How did the high school football se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}