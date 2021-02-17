Miles Blanc ready for football
Bowie defensive end Miles Blanc has continued pushing himself during the winter months in order to showcase his skills on the football field.What were your initial thoughts when the football season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news