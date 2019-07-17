News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Middleton believes his team can dominate

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
@MarylandVarsity
Publisher

Cambridge-South Dorchester wide receiver Logan Middleton has high hopes for what his team can achieve this fall if they spend the year playing together overall.What have you been doing as of late w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}