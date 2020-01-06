McGraw feels future is bright
Wootton wide receiver Justin McGraw has high hopes for what his team can achieve on the gridiron heading into the 2020 season. How did the high school football season go overall?“We didn’t have the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news