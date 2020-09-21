Mason is making the most of his time
St. John's College offensive tackle Kyrik Mason has used extra time during the pandemic to do more as an athlete and hopes it will show when his team plays this spring.What were your initial though...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news