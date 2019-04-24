Maryland's Top Utility Players in 2020
Maryland Varsity has updated our list of the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2020 now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
-------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top Pitchers - 4/26
Top Catchers - 4/27
Top Shortstops - 4/28
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Shortshops - 4/22
Top Outfielders - 4/23
Top Utility Players - 4/24
Top Player Database - 4/25
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
Player Rankings