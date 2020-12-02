MarylandVarsity - Maryland's Top Shot Put Throwers in 2021

Maryland's Top Shot Put Throwers in 2021
Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2021? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
-----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2021 State Favorites (Boys)
4A 100 Meters - 11/30
3A 100 Meters - 12/1
2A 100 Meters - 12/2
1A 100 Meters - 12/3
4A 200 Meters - 12/4
Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2021)
Discus - 12/1
Shot Put - 12/2
Pole Vault - 12/3
Triple Jump - 12/4
Database - 12/6
Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2022)
Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2021)
Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2022)