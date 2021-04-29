 MarylandVarsity - Maryland's Top 400 Meter Runners in 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 17:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Maryland's Top 400 Meter Runners in 2022

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2022? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

-----------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2022)

100 Meters - 4/27

200 Meters - 4/28

400 Meters - 4/29

800 Meters - 4/30

2021 State Favorites (Girls)

4A 300 Meter Hurdles

3A 300 Meter Hurdles

2A 300 Meter Hurdles

1A 300 Meter Hurdles

4A 100 Meter Hurdles

3A 100 Meter Hurdles

2A 100 Meter Hurdles

1A 100 Meter Hurdles

4A 3,200 Meters

3A 3,200 Meters

2A 3,200 Meters

1A 3,200 Meters

4A 1,600 Meters

3A 1,600 Meters

2A 1,600 Meters

1A 1,600 Meters

4A 800 Meters

3A 800 Meters

2A 800 Meters

1A 800 Meters

4A 400 Meters

3A 400 Meters

2A 400 Meters

1A 400 Meters

4A 200 Meters

3A 200 Meters

2A 200 Meters

1A 200 Meters

4A 100 Meters

3A 100 Meters

2A 100 Meters

1A 100 Meters

2021 State Favorites (Boys)

4A Shot Put

3A Shot Put

2A Shot Put

1A Shot Put

4A Discus

3A Discus

2A Discus

1A Discus

4A Pole Vault

3A Pole Vault

2A Pole Vault

1A Pole Vault

4A Triple Jump

3A Triple Jump

2A Triple Jump

1A Triple Jump

4A Long Jump

3A Long Jump

2A Long Jump

1A Long Jump

4A High Jump

3A High Jump

2A High Jump

1A High Jump

4A 3,200 Meters

3A 3,200 Meters

2A 3,200 Meters

1A 3,200 Meters

4A 800 Meters

3A 800 Meters

2A 800 Meters

1A 800 Meters

4A 1,600 Meters

3A 1,600 Meters

2A 1,600 Meters

1A 1,600 Meters

4A 400 Meters

3A 400 Meters

2A 400 Meters

1A 400 Meters

3A 200 Meters

2A 200 Meters

1A 200 Meters

4A 100 Meters

3A 100 Meters

2A 100 Meters

1A 100 Meters

4A 200 Meters

Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2021)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Pole Vault

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2022)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Pole Vault

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2021)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

Long Jump

High Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Pole Vault

Triple Jump

Database

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MjQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21hcnlsYW5kdmFyc2l0eS5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvbWFyeWxhbmQtcy10b3AtNDAwLW1ldGVyLXJ1bm5l cnMtaW4tMjAyMi00P3lwdHI9eWFob28/c3JjPXJzcyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtYXJ5bGFu ZHZhcnNpdHkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtYXJ5bGFuZC1zLXRvcC00 MDAtbWV0ZXItcnVubmVycy1pbi0yMDIyLTQlM0Z5cHRyJTNEeWFob28lM0Zz cmMlM0Ryc3MmYzU9MTE5Nzc5ODkyNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=