Maryland's Top 40 in 2021 | Players 11-15
Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2021 and expanded it to 40 athletes.
Rankings Release Date
Rankings 11-15 - 5/1
Rankings 6-10 - 5/2
Rankings 1-5 - 5/3
What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
-----------------------------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Part One - 4/30
Part Two - 5/2
Part Three - 5/3
Part Four - 5/4
Part Five - 5/5
Part Six - 5/6
Part Seven - 5/7
Early Conference Previews
Baltimore County III - 5/3
Bayside 3A/2A - 5/2
Bayside 1A - 5/4
Carroll County - 5/6
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Returning Offensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Returning Defensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top Freshmen (Class of 2021)
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Juniors (Class of 2019)
Top Sophomores (Class of 2020)
Top Player Databases
2017 Postseason Honors
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Linemen of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
2018 Preseason Rankings
Top Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Most Recruited Players in 2019