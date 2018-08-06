Maryland Varsity has updated our top in-state basketball player rankings from the Class of 2019!

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 31-35 - 8/6

Rankings 26-30 - 8/7

Rankings 21-25 - 8/8

Rankings 16-20 - 8/9

Rankings 11-15 - 8/10

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------------------------