MarylandVarsity - Maryland's Top 225 Football Players in 2021 | Players 71-75

Maryland's Top 225 Football Players in 2021 | Players 71-75
Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2021 and expanded it to 225 athletes.
Rankings Release Date
Rankings 81-85 - 8/10
Rankings 76-80 - 8/11
Rankings 71-75 - 8/12
Rankings 66-70 - 8/13
Rankings 61-65 - 8/14
Rankings 56-60 - 8/15
Rankings 51-55 - 8/16
What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
--------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Players by Position (2022)
Quarterbacks - 8/14
Running Backs - 8/15
Tight Ends - 8/16
Preseason All State Teams
Elite First Team Offense - 8/13
Elite First Team Defense - 8/14
4A First Team Offense - 8/15
Private School First Team Offense
Private School Second Team Offense
Private School Second Team Defense
2020 Conference Previews
Prince George's County 2A/1A - 8/11
Prince George's County 4A/3A - 8/12
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Football Player Rankings
Top Players by Position (2023)
Linebackers - 8/10
Defensive Backs - 8/11
Safeties - 8/12
Database - 8/13
Top Players by Position (2021)
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Top 10 Candidates in 2022
Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Top Players by Position (2022)
2020 Preseason Team Rankings
2019 Football Honors
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Linebacker of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year