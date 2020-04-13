Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2021 and expanded it to 210 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 31-35 - 4/143

Rankings 26-30 - 4/14

Rankings 21-25 - 4/15

Rankings 16-20 - 4/16

Rankings 11-15 - 4/17

Rankings 6-10 - 4/18

Rankings 1-5 - 4/19

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

--------------------