Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2019 and expanded it to 210 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 171-175 - 10/16

Rankings 166-170- 10/17

Rankings 161-165 - 10/18

Rankings 156-160 - 10/19

Rankings 151-155 - 10/20

Rankings 146-150 - 10/21

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

-------------