Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2022 and expanded it to 200 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 66-70 - 6/9

Rankings 61-65 - 6/10

Rankings 56-60 - 6/11

Rankings 51-55 - 6/12

Rankings 46-50 - 6/13

Rankings 41-45 - 6/14

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

--------------------