Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2022 and expanded it to 200 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 196-200 - 5/5

Rankings 191-195 - 5/6

Rankings 186-190 - 5/7

Rankings 181-185 - 5/8

Rankings 176-180 - 5/9

Rankings 171-175 - 5/10

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

--------------------