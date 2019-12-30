Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2021 and expanded it to 195 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 41-45 - 12/30

Rankings 36-40 - 12/31

Rankings 31-35 - 1/1

Rankings 26-30 - 1/2

Rankings 21-25 - 1/3

Rankings 16-20 - 1/4

Rankings 11-15 - 1/5

What players are included and where are they rated?

