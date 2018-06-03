Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2019 and expanded it to 190 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 96-100 - 5/28

Rankings 91-95 - 5/29

Rankings 86-90 - 5/30

Rankings 81-85 - 5/31

Rankings 76-80 - 6/1

Rankings 71-75 - 6/3

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

----------------------------------------------------------------