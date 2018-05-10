Maryland's Top 190 in 2019 | Players 171-175
Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2019 and expanded it to 190 athletes.
Rankings Release Date
Rankings 186-190 - 5/7
Rankings 181-185 - 5/8
Rankings 176-180 - 5/9
Rankings 171-175 - 5/10
Rankings 166-170 - 5/11
Rankings 161-165 - 5/12
What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE
-----------------------------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Early Conference Previews
Central Maryland - 5/10
Howard County - 5/13
Interstate - 5/9
MIAA A - 5/8
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Returning Offensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Returning Defensive Players
Upper Chesapeake Bay Chesapeake
Upper Chesapeake Bay Susquehanna
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top Freshmen (Class of 2021)
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Juniors (Class of 2019)
Top Sophomores (Class of 2020)
Top Player Databases
2017 Postseason Honors
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Linemen of the Year
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
2018 Preseason Rankings
Top Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Most Recruited Players in 2019