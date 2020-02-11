Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2022 and expanded it to 185 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 81-85 - 2/10

Rankings 76-80 - 2/11

Rankings 71-75 - 2/12

Rankings 66-70 - 2/13

Rankings 61-65 - 2/14

Rankings 56-60 - 2/15

Rankings 51-55 - 2/16

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

