Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2020 and expanded it to 180 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 21-25 - 5/28

Rankings 16-20 - 5/29

Rankings 11-15 - 5/30

Rankings 6-10 - 6/1

Rankings 1-5 - 6/2

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

--------------------