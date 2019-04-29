Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2020 and expanded it to 180 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 146-150 - 4/29

Rankings 141-145 - 4/30

Rankings 136-140 - 5/1

Rankings 131-135 - 5/2

Rankings 126-130 - 5/3

Rankings 121-125 - 5/4

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

--------------------