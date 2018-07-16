Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2020 and expanded it to 120 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 66-70 - 7/16

Rankings 61-65 - 7/17

Rankings 56-60 - 7/18

Rankings 51-55 - 7/19

Rankings 46-50 - 7/20

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

----------------------------------------------------------------