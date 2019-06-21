Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2021 and expanded it to 110 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 76-80 - 6/18

Rankings 71-75 - 6/19

Rankings 66-70 - 6/20

Rankings 61-65 - 6/21

Rankings 56-60 - 6/22

Rankings 51-55 - 6/23

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

--------------------