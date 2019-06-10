Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2021 and expanded it to 110 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 106-110 - 6/10

Rankings 101-105 - 6/11

Rankings 96-100 - 6/12

Rankings 91-95 - 6/13

Rankings 86-90 - 6/14

Rankings 81-85 - 6/15

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

--------------------