Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2021 and expanded it to 105 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 76-80 - 2/26

Rankings 71-75 - 2/27

Rankings 66-70 - 2/28

Rankings 61-65 - 3/1

Rankings 56-60 - 3/2

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

----------------------