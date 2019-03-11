Maryland Varsity has updated our top football player rankings in 2021 and expanded it to 105 athletes.

Rankings Release Date

Rankings 26-30 - 3/11

Rankings 21-25 - 3/12

Rankings 16-20 - 3/13

Rankings 11-15 - 3/14

Rankings 6-10 - 3/15

What players are included and where are they rated? Find out more now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

----------------------