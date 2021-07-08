 MarylandVarsity - Maryland High School Track: Top Long Jumpers in 2023
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-08 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Maryland High School Track: Top Long Jumpers in 2023

Lucas Feddersen • MarylandVarsity
Publisher
@MarylandVarsity

Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2023? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE

-----------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2023)

110 Meter Hurdles - 7/5

300 Meter Hurdles - 7/6

High Jump - 7/7

Long Jump - 7/8

Triple Jump - 7/9

Pole Vault - 7/10

Discus - 7/11

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2022)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Pole Vault

Javelin

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event (2021)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Pole Vault

Triple Jump

2021 State Favorites (Girls)

4A 300 Meter Hurdles

3A 300 Meter Hurdles

2A 300 Meter Hurdles

1A 300 Meter Hurdles

4A 100 Meter Hurdles

3A 100 Meter Hurdles

2A 100 Meter Hurdles

1A 100 Meter Hurdles

4A 3,200 Meters

3A 3,200 Meters

2A 3,200 Meters

1A 3,200 Meters

4A 1,600 Meters

3A 1,600 Meters

2A 1,600 Meters

1A 1,600 Meters

4A 800 Meters

3A 800 Meters

2A 800 Meters

1A 800 Meters

4A 400 Meters

3A 400 Meters

2A 400 Meters

1A 400 Meters

4A 200 Meters

3A 200 Meters

2A 200 Meters

1A 200 Meters

4A 100 Meters

3A 100 Meters

2A 100 Meters

1A 100 Meters

2021 State Favorites (Boys)

4A Shot Put

3A Shot Put

2A Shot Put

1A Shot Put

4A Discus

3A Discus

2A Discus

1A Discus

4A Pole Vault

3A Pole Vault

2A Pole Vault

1A Pole Vault

4A Triple Jump

3A Triple Jump

2A Triple Jump

1A Triple Jump

4A Long Jump

3A Long Jump

2A Long Jump

1A Long Jump

4A High Jump

3A High Jump

2A High Jump

1A High Jump

4A 3,200 Meters

3A 3,200 Meters

2A 3,200 Meters

1A 3,200 Meters

4A 800 Meters

3A 800 Meters

2A 800 Meters

1A 800 Meters

4A 1,600 Meters

3A 1,600 Meters

2A 1,600 Meters

1A 1,600 Meters

4A 400 Meters

3A 400 Meters

2A 400 Meters

1A 400 Meters

3A 200 Meters

2A 200 Meters

1A 200 Meters

4A 100 Meters

3A 100 Meters

2A 100 Meters

1A 100 Meters

4A 200 Meters

Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2022)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

High Jump

Long Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Pole Vault

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event (2021)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

Long Jump

High Jump

Discus

Shot Put

Pole Vault

Triple Jump

Database

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}