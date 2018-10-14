Maryland Varsity updates our top ten high school rankings in all classes now!



Private School

1 .) St. Frances 4-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) St. John's 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) DeMatha 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Good Counsel 5-2-1 (Previous: # 3 )

5 .) Gonzaga 6-2 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) St. Mary's Ryken 7-1 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Landon 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Mount St. Joseph 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Calvert Hall 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Georgetown Prep 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 4A

1 .) Wise 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Flowers 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) North Point 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Northwest 6-1 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Quince Orchard 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Broadneck 7-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Suitland 7-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Paint Branch 6-1 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) Churchill 6-1 (Previous: # 10 )

Class 3A

1 .) Milford Mill Academy 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Edgewood 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )

3 .) Franklin 5-2 (Previous: # 2 )

4 .) Dundalk 6-1 (Previous: # 10 )

5 .) Blake 5-1 (Previous: # 3 )

6 .) Chesapeake 6-1 (Previous: # 4 )

7 .) St. Charles 6-1 (Previous: # 6 )

8 .) Watkins Mill 5-2 (Previous: # 7 )

9 .) Huntingtown 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Bennett 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 2A

1 .) Damascus 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Oakdale 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Harford Tech 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) North Caroline 7-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Glenelg 7-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Edmondson-Westside 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Liberty 7-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Eastern Tech 6-1 (Previous: # 9 )

9 .) New Town 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Westlake 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )

Class 1A

1 .) Dunbar 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Fort Hill 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Fairmont Heights 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Havre de Grace 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Catoctin 6-1 (Previous: # 3 )

6 .) Lake Clifton/Reach 6-1 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Boonsboro 5-2 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Douglass (Upper Marlboro) 4-2 (Previous: # 10 )

9 .) Southern 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Brunswick 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )

