Maryland High School Football - Top 10 Football Rankings (10/14/2018)
Maryland Varsity updates our top ten high school rankings in all classes now!
Private School
1 .) St. Frances 4-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) St. John's 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) DeMatha 5-1 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Good Counsel 5-2-1 (Previous: # 3 )
5 .) Gonzaga 6-2 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) St. Mary's Ryken 7-1 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Landon 6-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Mount St. Joseph 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Calvert Hall 7-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Georgetown Prep 5-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 4A
1 .) Wise 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Flowers 7-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) North Point 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Northwest 6-1 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Quince Orchard 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Broadneck 7-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Suitland 7-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 6-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Paint Branch 6-1 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) Churchill 6-1 (Previous: # 10 )
Class 3A
1 .) Milford Mill Academy 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Edgewood 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )
3 .) Franklin 5-2 (Previous: # 2 )
4 .) Dundalk 6-1 (Previous: # 10 )
5 .) Blake 5-1 (Previous: # 3 )
6 .) Chesapeake 6-1 (Previous: # 4 )
7 .) St. Charles 6-1 (Previous: # 6 )
8 .) Watkins Mill 5-2 (Previous: # 7 )
9 .) Huntingtown 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Bennett 6-1 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 2A
1 .) Damascus 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Oakdale 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Harford Tech 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) North Caroline 7-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Glenelg 7-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Edmondson-Westside 6-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Liberty 7-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Eastern Tech 6-1 (Previous: # 9 )
9 .) New Town 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Westlake 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
Class 1A
1 .) Dunbar 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Fort Hill 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Fairmont Heights 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Havre de Grace 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Catoctin 6-1 (Previous: # 3 )
6 .) Lake Clifton/Reach 6-1 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Boonsboro 5-2 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Douglass (Upper Marlboro) 4-2 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) Southern 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Brunswick 5-2 (Previous: # Not Rated )
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
Top Offensive Guards - 10/15
Top Offensive Tackles - 10/16
Top Defensive Ends - 10/17
Top Defensive Tackles - 10/18
Top Linebackers - 10/21
Top Defensive Backs - 10/19
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
2019 Football Coverage
2019 Private School Preseason Rankings
In-Season Coverage
Top Performers - 10/20
Games to Watch - 10/21
2018 Preseason Honors
Sophomore of the Year Nominees
Quarterback of the Year Nominees
Running Back of the Year Nominees
Wide Receiver of the Year Nominees
Linebacker of the Year Nominees
2018 Full Conference Previews
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Susquehanna
Upper Chesapeake Bay - Chesapeake
Prince George's County 3A/2A/1A
Preseason All State Teams
Private School Defense - 1st Team
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Top Recruited WCAC Players
Top Recruited MIAA Players
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Top Player Databases
Top Most Recruited Players in 2020
Top Most Recruited Players in 2019