Who are the top in-state lacrosse players within the Class of 2023? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!

Aiden O'Brien Century

Alexander Koenig Marriotts Ridge

Andre Duroseau Marriotts Ridge

Audrey Gunther Severna Park

Barrett Schultheis Calvert Hall

Ben Bavar McDonogh School

Bradley Johnson Calvert Hall

Caden Alkire Centennial

Daniel Wright North East

Drew Dannenfelser Dulaney

Dustin Shattan Paul VI Catholic

Dylan Sharpe St Marys

Elijah Feist Park School of Baltimore

Eric Smith Northern

Ethan Bergman Glen Burnie

Grant Peffall Howard

Hayden Carpenter Gilman School

Isaiah Rose Georgetown Prep

Jack Gunther Severna Park

Jake Engel Georgetown Prep

James Bogusky Boys Latin

Kason Gibbons Linganore

Khari Seals St. Andrew's Episcopal School

Kijana Lloyd Severn School

Lisa Dannenfelser Dulaney

Luke Bernasek St. Albans School

Mac Christmas Georgetown Prep

Mak Krohn Glenelg

Marcello Procopio Mount Saint Joseph

Mason Bortner St. Paul's School

Matthew Morelli Gilman School

Michael Conover Urbana

Michael Krohn Glenelg

Nathan Livingston St. Paul's School

Nicholas White Broadneck

Nick Kline Kent Island

Nick Sims DeMatha

Nickolas Sotiropoulos Severn School

Noah Minkler DeMatha Catholic

Pasha Hakimi St. Albans School

Patrick Dunn Georgetown Prep

Patrick Welsh McDonogh School

Peyton Park Westminster

Riley Senisi Centennial

Tyrus Pratley Leonardtown

Will Cohen Landon School

Zach Dickens John Carroll School

Zachari Taylor Gonzaga College

Did we miss a top player? Click here and let us know now!







