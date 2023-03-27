Who are the top in-state lacrosse players within the Class of 2023? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!

Aidan O'Connor Loyola Blakefield

AJ Cather Mount Saint Joseph

Anderson Smith Boys Latin

Angelo Rosata Centennial

Ashby Shepherd Severna Park

Bennett Wright Loyola Blakefield

Caleb Fyock St Johns College

Cole Jedlicka Hereford

Colin Gray Broadneck

Colton Hardesty South Carroll

Conor Farrell Winston Churchill

Declan Monahan Gonzaga College

Dylan Cadigan Boys Latin

Dylan Carl St Marys

Dylan Van Liew Kent Island

Ethan Crosby Liberty

Ethan Enoch Loyola Blakefield

Gabe Wallman Catonsville

Gavin Vierling Middletown

Grady Webb Westminster

Grant Kelly Catoctin

Isaac Inzer Queen Anne's County

Jace Wiggins St Vincent Pallotti

Jack Mancha Liberty

Jake Daniels Severna Park

Joshua Stevens Calvert Hall

Jourdain Algarin Friends School of Baltimore

Jude Smith The Gunston School

Kasey Heath Kent Island

Kurt Phillips Urbana

Liam McCarthy St. Albans School

Lukas Bocek Poolesville

Matthew Dryer Severna Park

Max Hamel Northwest

Miles Lancaster DeMatha

Nathan Fox Tuscarora

Nathaniel Kotwica Kent Island

Noel Dalton Blue Ridge School

Patrick Flynn Mount Saint Joseph

Rocco Bognet Loyola Blakefield

Shea Kennedy St Marys

Ted Scarborough McDonogh School

Tommy Bell Crofton

Ty Grove Saint John's Catholic Prep

Tyler Grove St John's Catholic Prep

William Perez Severn School

Xavier Wilson St Marys

Zachary Powell Huntingtown

Did we miss a top player? Click here and let us know now!







