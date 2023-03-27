Maryland/DC High School Lacrosse: Top Faceoff Specialists in 2023
Who are the top in-state lacrosse players within the Class of 2023? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!
Akhil Mathur St. Paul's School
Andrew Atkins Landon School
Boston Stofa Montgomery Blair
Caden Dudley St Marys
Carson Mingo Gilman School
Daniel Davis St. Paul's School
David Ware III Friends School of Baltimore
Drew Rippeon Mount Saint Joseph
Eric Valente St Marys
Gabriel Flores James Hubert Blake
Garrett Conley Mount Saint Joseph
Gunnar Foote Severn School
Jackie Weller St Johns College
Jackson Strickland Calvert Hall
Jake Laupert Boys Latin School of Maryland
Jake Williams Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Jeffrey Wink Northern
John-JD Nett St. Andrew's Episcopal School
Jordan Jackson Calvert Hall
Logan Wisnauskas Richard Montgomery
Marrick Davis II Calvert Hall
Nathan Sharpe Century
Nathan Wess Catonsville
Niko Madden Loyola Blakefield
Rory Blanchard Oakdale
Thomas Moxley Boys Latin
Ty Ambush St James School
Will Roberts St. Albans School
Will Robertson Calvert Hall
Zach Hayashi McDonogh School
