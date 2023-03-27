Who are the top in-state lacrosse players within the Class of 2023? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!

Akhil Mathur St. Paul's School

Andrew Atkins Landon School

Boston Stofa Montgomery Blair

Caden Dudley St Marys

Carson Mingo Gilman School

Daniel Davis St. Paul's School

David Ware III Friends School of Baltimore

Drew Rippeon Mount Saint Joseph

Eric Valente St Marys

Gabriel Flores James Hubert Blake

Garrett Conley Mount Saint Joseph

Gunnar Foote Severn School

Jackie Weller St Johns College

Jackson Strickland Calvert Hall

Jake Laupert Boys Latin School of Maryland

Jake Williams Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Jeffrey Wink Northern

John-JD Nett St. Andrew's Episcopal School

Jordan Jackson Calvert Hall

Logan Wisnauskas Richard Montgomery

Marrick Davis II Calvert Hall

Nathan Sharpe Century

Nathan Wess Catonsville

Niko Madden Loyola Blakefield

Rory Blanchard Oakdale

Thomas Moxley Boys Latin

Ty Ambush St James School

Will Roberts St. Albans School

Will Robertson Calvert Hall

Zach Hayashi McDonogh School

Did we miss a top player? Click here and let us know now!







