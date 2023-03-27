Maryland/DC High School Lacrosse: Top Defenders in 2023
Who are the top in-state lacrosse players within the Class of 2023? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!
Adam Kozikowski Howard
AJ Fritz-Ramirez Liberty
AJ Marsh McDonogh School
Alden Stelmack Towson
Andrew Billingslea Franklin
Andrew Marsh McDonogh School
Austin Cunningham Gonzaga College
Austin Mecca Parkside
Avi Godsey Poolesville
Ayden Fadrowski Calvert Hall
Barret Jorgensen Loyola Blakefield
Benjamin Kondner Friends School of Baltimore
Bennett Bradsher Gaithersburg
Blake Hoyt Severn School
Boomer Osborn Towson
Braden Roush Annapolis Area Christian
Bruce Monroe C. Milton Wright
Camden Webb Severna Park
Cameron Wade Archbishop Spalding
Carter Haney Kent Island
Charles Humphreys Kent Island
Charleston DeCain Gonzaga College
Charlie Scherer Gonzaga College
Chase Witmer Linganore
Cole Keefer Severn School
Cole Rogers Severna Park
Colin Byrne Catoctin
Colin Fowler River Hill
Colin Taylor Friends School of Baltimore
Connor Keegan Georgetown Prep
Daniel McGuire Mount Saint Joseph
David Rogers Severna Park
Dillon Torggler St Marys
Dylan McNutt Archbishop Curley
Ethan Hansel Glen Burnie
Evan Stroble Severna Park
Gabriel Boyce Liberty
Gavin Clary St. Paul's School
Godwin Burger St. Paul's School
Graham Stadler The Heights School
Grant Ettinger The Bullis School
Grant Peffalll Howard
Grant Wille St. Paul's School
Gus Hargrave Boys Latin
Harrison Williams St James School
Hayden Warren Calvert Hall
Hoang Vu Paint Branch
Hudson Miller St Marys
Hunter Bowen Calvert Hall
Ike Lohnes St. Albans School
Jack Hermes The Heights School
Jack Miller Severna Park
Jack Rock Archbishop Curley
Jackson Barnhill Gilman School
Jackson Pailthorp Calvert Hall
Jackson Seymour Southern
James Hillwig Boys Latin
Jamison Wildt Severn School
JB Lewandowski Loyola Blakefield
Jeff Mueller Parkside
Jimmy Hillwig Boys Latin
Jonah Williams North East
Joseph Jenkins South River
Joshua Hegbe Smithsburg
Joshua Schrader John Carroll School
JT Murphy Calvert
Kai Ross Stephen Decatur
Kieran Hofgesang Middletown
Konner Smith Severn School
Kosta Ferentinos Sherwood
Kyle Foster Boys Latin
Laura Wille St. Paul's School for Girls
Leo Hale Dulaney
Leo Knott South River
Logan Campbell Broadneck
Logan Meighan Archbishop Spalding
Luke Hackett DeMatha
Mark DeCain Gonzaga College
Mason Ferrara Loyola Blakefield
Mason Slusher Atholton
Matt Morelli Gilman School
Matthew Rienzo Gonzaga College
Matthew Till The Bullis School
Max Morrison Hereford
Michael Henry Georgetown Prep
Nate Livingston St. Paul's School
Nate Polakoff Park School of Baltimore
Nicholas Wah Calvert Hall
Nick Innantuono Boys Latin
Nick Wah Calvert Hall
Nico Schermer Landon School
Noah Minckler DeMatha
Nolan Filley Archbishop Spalding
Oliver Wack McDonogh School
Patrick Adams Walter Johnson
Patrick McKinley Annapolis
Patrick Rodgers Gilman School
Riley Chai-Onn St Johns College
Ryan Hinton St Johns College
Ryder Walter Hereford
Sam Palmisano St Marys
Sam Schadt Loyola Blakefield
Santino Battista North County
Sean Collins Gilman School
Sean Erb Gaithersburg
Shane Eckman Harford Technical
Shawn Peffall Howard
Shawn Wilson Kent Island
Slade Summers St. Andrew's Episcopal School
Smith Musselman Glenelg
Talan Livingston Severna Park
Thadeo Hyland Queen Anne'S County
Thomas Lala Loyola Blakefield
Tucker Riggins St Marys
Ty Reyes Landon School
Tyler Burt Glenelg
Walker Whitehead Century
Will Cavey Centennial
Will Huber Severn School
Will Nicholas St Johns College
William Abramson Landon School
William Dickinson Severn School
William Henley Northwood
Zachary Kurlander McDonogh School
Zachary Ransom Poolesville
Did we miss a top player? Click here and let us know now!