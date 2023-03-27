Who are the top in-state lacrosse players within the Class of 2023? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!

Adam Kozikowski Howard

AJ Fritz-Ramirez Liberty

AJ Marsh McDonogh School

Alden Stelmack Towson

Andrew Billingslea Franklin

Andrew Marsh McDonogh School

Austin Cunningham Gonzaga College

Austin Mecca Parkside

Avi Godsey Poolesville

Ayden Fadrowski Calvert Hall

Barret Jorgensen Loyola Blakefield

Benjamin Kondner Friends School of Baltimore

Bennett Bradsher Gaithersburg

Blake Hoyt Severn School

Boomer Osborn Towson

Braden Roush Annapolis Area Christian

Bruce Monroe C. Milton Wright

Camden Webb Severna Park

Cameron Wade Archbishop Spalding

Carter Haney Kent Island

Charles Humphreys Kent Island

Charleston DeCain Gonzaga College

Charlie Scherer Gonzaga College

Chase Witmer Linganore

Cole Keefer Severn School

Cole Rogers Severna Park

Colin Byrne Catoctin

Colin Fowler River Hill

Colin Taylor Friends School of Baltimore

Connor Keegan Georgetown Prep

Daniel McGuire Mount Saint Joseph

David Rogers Severna Park

Dillon Torggler St Marys

Dylan McNutt Archbishop Curley

Ethan Hansel Glen Burnie

Evan Stroble Severna Park

Gabriel Boyce Liberty

Gavin Clary St. Paul's School

Godwin Burger St. Paul's School

Graham Stadler The Heights School

Grant Ettinger The Bullis School

Grant Peffalll Howard

Grant Wille St. Paul's School

Gus Hargrave Boys Latin

Harrison Williams St James School

Hayden Warren Calvert Hall

Hoang Vu Paint Branch

Hudson Miller St Marys

Hunter Bowen Calvert Hall

Ike Lohnes St. Albans School

Jack Hermes The Heights School

Jack Miller Severna Park

Jack Rock Archbishop Curley

Jackson Barnhill Gilman School

Jackson Pailthorp Calvert Hall

Jackson Seymour Southern

James Hillwig Boys Latin

Jamison Wildt Severn School

JB Lewandowski Loyola Blakefield

Jeff Mueller Parkside

Jimmy Hillwig Boys Latin

Jonah Williams North East

Joseph Jenkins South River

Joshua Hegbe Smithsburg

Joshua Schrader John Carroll School

JT Murphy Calvert

Kai Ross Stephen Decatur

Kieran Hofgesang Middletown

Konner Smith Severn School

Kosta Ferentinos Sherwood

Kyle Foster Boys Latin

Laura Wille St. Paul's School for Girls

Leo Hale Dulaney

Leo Knott South River

Logan Campbell Broadneck

Logan Meighan Archbishop Spalding

Luke Hackett DeMatha

Mark DeCain Gonzaga College

Mason Ferrara Loyola Blakefield

Mason Slusher Atholton

Matt Morelli Gilman School

Matthew Rienzo Gonzaga College

Matthew Till The Bullis School

Max Morrison Hereford

Michael Henry Georgetown Prep

Nate Livingston St. Paul's School

Nate Polakoff Park School of Baltimore

Nicholas Wah Calvert Hall

Nick Innantuono Boys Latin

Nick Wah Calvert Hall

Nico Schermer Landon School

Noah Minckler DeMatha

Nolan Filley Archbishop Spalding

Oliver Wack McDonogh School

Patrick Adams Walter Johnson

Patrick McKinley Annapolis

Patrick Rodgers Gilman School

Riley Chai-Onn St Johns College

Ryan Hinton St Johns College

Ryder Walter Hereford

Sam Palmisano St Marys

Sam Schadt Loyola Blakefield

Santino Battista North County

Sean Collins Gilman School

Sean Erb Gaithersburg

Shane Eckman Harford Technical

Shawn Peffall Howard

Shawn Wilson Kent Island

Slade Summers St. Andrew's Episcopal School

Smith Musselman Glenelg

Talan Livingston Severna Park

Thadeo Hyland Queen Anne'S County

Thomas Lala Loyola Blakefield

Tucker Riggins St Marys

Ty Reyes Landon School

Tyler Burt Glenelg

Walker Whitehead Century

Will Cavey Centennial

Will Huber Severn School

Will Nicholas St Johns College

William Abramson Landon School

William Dickinson Severn School

William Henley Northwood

Zachary Kurlander McDonogh School

Zachary Ransom Poolesville

