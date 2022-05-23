Maryland/DC High School Football: Top Outside Linebackers in 2025
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2025? Maryland Varsity answers that question now! Brian Vickers Harford Tech Chase Gorman Archbishop SpaldingEvan Freeney Bel AirJeffer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news