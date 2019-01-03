Martinez has visited two colleges
Richard Montgomery wide receiver Freddie Martinez has been able to see two college campuses up close during visits. How did the high school football season go overall?“It went pretty well. I was pr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news