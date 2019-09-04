Martin Jr. respects their first foe
Long Reach wide receiver Chris Martin Jr. has respect for their season opener against Woodlawn. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Everything with this season so far has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news